Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Former NFL Player Lauds 'Great Signing' For The Browns

Former NFL Player Lauds ‘Great Signing’ For The Browns

By
Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to add to their roster ahead of this month’s NFL Draft.

Cleveland has made additions to both sides of the ball and has also been careful not to neglect special teams.

On Tuesday, the team announced that it has signed free-agent special teams ace Justin Hardee.

Hardee most recently played for the New York Jets.

Former NFL player Andrew Hawkins shared on his Twitter account that Hardee is a “great signing” for the Browns.

Hawkins added: “You may find people who are AS Cleveland as Justin Hardee… but you won’t find a soul who is MORE Cleveland.”

Local reporter Camryn Justice also posted that Hardee told his former Jets teammate, Joe Flacco, to “bring my city a ‘ship” after the Browns beat the Jets in 2023 to claim a playoff berth.

Hardee was born in Cleveland and attended Glenville High School.

After making a splash as a Tarblooder, Hardee took a scholarship offer from the University of Illinois.

He played receiver for the Illini from 2012-2016 and caught 72 total passes for 841 yards and one touchdown.

Hardee went undrafted in 2017 but signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans.

When the Texans released him before the 2017 season, Hardee was claimed by the New Orleans Saints.

Then, in 2021, Hardee moved to the Big Apple where he played with Flacco and the Jets for three seasons.

In addition to special teams, Hardee has played on the defensive side of the ball as a corner.

Ben Donahue
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

