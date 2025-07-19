Former NFL Player Sees Star Potential In Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns could very well have gotten the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft when they took Shedeur Sanders on Day 3 at No. 144 overall.

The Browns were projected as a landing spot for Sanders at the No. 2 pick, but the Colorado quarterback fell unexpectedly all the way down the board.

There were reported concerns over his pre-draft interviews, but up to this point, it seems like he’s been everything Cleveland could have hoped for.

Sanders made an impression during voluntary workouts and OTAs and seems to have the inside track on the backup quarterback spot.

Sanders is a talented passer who’s fearless in the pocket and willing to throw downfield in the face of pressure.

The Browns are in desperate need of a long-term solution at quarterback, and former players like Cecil Shorts III believe Sanders could be the answer via 92.3 The Fan.

“If the football part follows like I think it will, we’ve got something in Cleveland. Like, we’ve got something special brewing, big time, and now it’s about building around him. To me, Shedeur is much better than the other Browns quarterbacks. If you just look at what the pre-draft guys were saying, Shedeur should’ve been a first or second-round pick easily. I don’t think there’s a question about his ability, it’s about him getting an opportunity, and then taking advantage of the opportunity,” Shorts said.

Most talent evaluators never questioned whether or not Sanders could play at the NFL level, but there were question marks about his ceiling and attitude.

However, Sanders should have every opportunity to develop in Cleveland and prove any doubters wrong sooner rather than later.

