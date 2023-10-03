Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Former NFL Star Berates Kevin Stefanski Over Deshaun Watson Comments

Former NFL Star Berates Kevin Stefanski Over Deshaun Watson Comments

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski has never been known as someone who has a handle on his locker room.

There have been undertones of disunity, infighting, and miscommunication throughout his Cleveland Browns tenure.

And he might have triggered another contention point with his comments regarding Deshaun Watson on Sunday.

Richard Sherman, appearing on FS1’s “Undisputed,” called the head coach out for leaving his QB out to dry.

Stefanski made sure reporters knew his medical staff cleared Watson and it was the QB’s decision to sit out Sunday.

Sherman told the audience he had never seen a coach do that to a quarterback.

Coaches normally defend their stars, explain issues, and encourage them instead of throwing them under the bus.

The former Seahawk safety also emphasized the precariousness of Stefanski’s position versus Watson’s.

Watson did not throw more than a few passes on any day leading up to the Week 4 game.

And on Sunday morning, he still could not throw the ball even 5-10 yards without pain.

While it’s true the medical staff cleared him, that only means they feel he is not likely to further injure himself.

But if a player says something doesn’t feel right or that he can’t compete, that is the more important assessment.

Watson felt he would hurt the team and possibly himself if he tried to play.

If Stefanski did not know that was a possibility, he might have been the only person in the Greater Cleveland area.

The team called up P.J. Walker from the practice squad and told reporters Watson was a game-day decision.

But despite a week of injury reports, Stefanski did not cater his gameplan for either a wounded or a rookie passer.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Star Sends A Message To Browns Fans 'Hating' Him

32 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson's Absence Could Create Problems

44 mins ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Raves About 1 Browns Position Group After Ravens Game

18 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Notes What Went Wrong Against The Ravens

21 hours ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass in front of Roquan Smith #0 of the Baltimore Ravens and Ronald Darby #28 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Has Fiery Reaction After Browns' Loss To Ravens

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Denzel Ward’s Notable Start To The Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Tight End David Njoku (85) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.

David Njoku Sends Clear Message After Getting Hurt At Home

2 days ago

A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ravens Are Making Notable Signing Ahead Of Browns Game

3 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Preparation

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Add Notable Playmaker To The Injury Report

3 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Former Steelers Defender Is In Awe Of The Browns Defense

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Harbaugh Shares His Thoughts On Browns Defense

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ravens At Browns Week 4 Predictions

3 days ago

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

John Harbaugh Comments On Deshaun Watson Potentially Missing Ravens Game

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement On His Injury Status

3 days ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tony Rizzo Makes Big Projection For Browns Against Lamar Jackson

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Grant Delpit Comments On Browns' Defensive Mentality

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Speaks On Possibility To Play Sunday

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses His Status For Ravens Game

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns LB Sends Clear Message To Roquan Smith

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Defender Responds To Roquan Smith’s Provoking Comments

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jim Schwartz Comments Browns’ Approach For Lamar Jackson

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gets Snubbed From AFC Defensive Honor

5 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett's Efficiency At Creating Pressure

5 days ago

NBA Star Sends A Message To Browns Fans 'Hating' Him

No more pages to load