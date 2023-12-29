Browns Nation

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Well, it’s official: The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs.

And as shocking as it may sound, a lot of that is thanks to Joe Flacco, which would be a crazy thing to read if you were waking up from a comma.

Even so, Joe Flacco has revived his career in the year 2023, leading the Browns to a 4-1 record since taking the reins of the team.

On top of that, NFL insider James Palmer reports that the former Baltimore Ravens QB now has four straight games with at least 300 passing yards, which is the longest streak of his career (via James Palmer on Twitter).

If that wasn’t impressive enough, this is also the longest streak in Browns’ history and ties Tom Brady for the longest streak by any player aged 38 or older.

The most remarkable part about this is that Flacco was sitting on his couch two months ago, and no team, not even the New York Jets, who already knew him and desperately needed a veteran quarterback, were willing to give him a shot.

Flacco’s last two tenures in the league were far from successful, and he was always in the midst of a debate about whether he was elite or not.

Whatever the case, he’s been playing like a legitimate QB1 and an elite player since arriving in Berea, picking defenses apart and slinging the football down the field left and right.

Cleveland has the Flacco Fever, and with a playoff berth already in the books, the rest of the league should be scared.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

