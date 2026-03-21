Former Player Believes Browns Made Underrated Offseason Move

The Cleveland Browns have made several moves this offseason to strengthen their roster, and one of the more under-the-radar additions is starting to gain attention. While it may not have generated the same buzz as some other signings, there is growing belief that this move could quietly pay off in a big way. Cleveland has been focused on building depth along the defensive line, especially behind its top pass rushers. Former player Tyvis Powell believes the Browns may have found a valuable piece.

That player is defensive end A J Epenesa, who recently signed with Cleveland.

“A J Epenesa is the guy that is more intriguing. Last year, he only had 2.5 sacks, but years prior to that, he had six sacks, two back to back 6.5 sack seasons. When it’s time to give Myles Garrett and Alex Wright a blow, you’ve got guys that can still give pressure to the quarterback. To me, I like that signing. It’s probably going to be a very underrated signing. I’m not saying he’s going to go out there and have six sacks again, but if he can get us four to five, that’s very important for this defense to be able to take that next step,” Powell said.

Epenesa enters Cleveland as a player with a solid track record, even if his most recent season did not produce eye-popping numbers. He recorded 2.5 sacks last year, but earlier in his career, he showed his ability to be a consistent contributor as a pass rusher. Having multiple seasons with over six sacks demonstrates that he can generate pressure when given the opportunity.

For the Browns, this signing is less about turning Epenesa into a primary star and more about strengthening the rotation. With Myles Garrett leading the defensive front and Alex Wright continuing to develop, Cleveland needed another player who can step in and get pressure when the starters are off the field. That is where Epenesa could make a meaningful impact.

There is also upside in this move. At just 27 years old, Epenesa still has room to grow and could benefit from a new environment. Playing alongside an elite talent like Garrett may also create more favorable matchups, giving him opportunities to capitalize.

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