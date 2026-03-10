Browns Player Sends Message After Signing Quincy Williams

The Cleveland Browns did not want to lose linebacker Devin Bush as a free agent, but when he agreed to sign with the Chicago Bears, they were ready to react. The Browns acted quickly to find an All-Pro replacement for their highly rated defense.

Cleveland has reportedly agreed to terms with New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on a two-year contract worth up to $17 million. It is a savings over the three-year, $30 million deal Bush received in Chicago.

The move reunites Williams with former Jets teammate Malachi Corley, and the wide receiver sent a positive message about the signing on social media.

“That’s A Brown If I Done Ever Met One,” Corley posted on X.

New Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg was with the Jacksonville Jaguars when they selected Williams in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was the Jets’ linebacker coach when Williams emerged as one of the most explosive players in the league at the position. He was named an All-Pro for the 2023 season, when he posted 139 tackles (95 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and one interception.

The older brother of Dallas Cowboys tackle Quinnen Williams, who was also his Jets teammate, Quincy Williams had more than 100 combined tackles in four straight seasons before falling to 83 last year, when he was limited to 13 games by shoulder and hand injuries. However, he did have a career-high 3.5 sacks.

Though Quincy Williams and Bush both entered the league in 2019, the new Browns’ player at 29 is almost two years older than Bush. He also has a very different career trajectory, as Quincy Williams left the Jaguars before becoming an All-Pro talent in New York, whereas Bush was almost the Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Pittsburgh Steelers before falling off, until getting a boost in two seasons with the Browns.

The Quincy Williams acquisition was the second by the Browns during the opening day of the NFL’s free agency negotiating window. They also reportedly agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson on a three-year, $49.5 million contract as they attempt to replace multiple players along the offensive line this offseason.

Players can officially sign their contracts beginning on Wednesday, and fans can expect the Browns to continue to be active during the negotiation period.

