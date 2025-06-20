Joe Thomas Plans To Help Veteran Browns Player In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season by a number of different measures, and improving the personnel and getting healthy were big priorities this offseason to ensure that unit is able to turn things around in 2025.

While the Browns scored an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game and had the worst turnover differential in the league, one area of needed improvement that isn’t discussed as much is the offensive line, which gave up a putrid 66 sacks last year while blocking for four different quarterbacks.

Whoever wins this 4-man quarterback competition needs to be protected, which is why legendary former left tackle Joe Thomas plans on spending some time in camp to help one of his heirs.

“Dawand [Jones] is a talented guy,” Thomas told the Beacon Journal on stage at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. “He’s doing great things, and I’m excited to just be around. If there is an opportunity for me to talk to Dawand a little bit, to share some of the wisdom and the insight that I’ve learned over my 11 years playing and now my seven years after being done playing, I’m definitely going to take that opportunity because I think the sky’s the limit for Dawand.”

Jones supplanted Jedrick Wills Jr. after the latter failed to adequately recover from a knee injury that will now keep him out for the 2025 season as well, but Jones suffered an injury of his own when he broke his ankle in Week 11 this past season.

He is now fully recovered and without any competition for the starting left tackle job, and there is no better person for him to learn from than Thomas.

Thomas isn’t the first to say that Jones has all the talent in the world, and if the two of them can form a solid bond, Cleveland can hopefully feel better about him protecting the blind side this season.

This offense needs continuity, and Jones having a big year would go a long way toward turning this offense around.

