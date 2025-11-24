5 Browns Rookies Helped Team Make NFL History Sunday

NFL history and the Cleveland Browns aren’t often mentioned in the same sentence, at least when it comes to positive statistics. The Browns have had plenty of unfortunate stats pop up throughout the years, and it seems like they’re constantly on graphics for all the wrong reasons.

That wasn’t the case in Week 12 of the NFL season, however, as they made impressive history in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

As analyst Andrew Siciliano pointed out on X, the Browns became the first team in the Super Bowl era to have five rookies who had at least 40+ scrimmage yards in the same game.

“Browns are the first team in the Super Bowl era with five rookies each recording 40+ yards from scrimmage in the same game. Sanders, Judkins, Sampson, Bond, Fannin,” Siciliano wrote.

Multiple Weapons Shine As Browns’ Offense Finds Its Rhythm

Those players, per Siciliano, are Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Isaiah Bond, and Harold Fannin Jr. All of these players (besides Sanders, perhaps) have shown flashes of greatness throughout their rookie season, but all of these performances culminated in one great day for this offense.

Sanders didn’t light the world on fire by any means, throwing for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but he did what he had to do to propel this team to a victory.

Sampson was the real eye-catcher of the day, having a 66-yard reception that he turned into a touchdown, the moment when it seemed like the Browns put the game out of reach.

40 scrimmage yards isn’t a difficult metric to achieve in the NFL, as many players do this each week, but it was remarkable to get that type of production from so many players. Getting to play against the Raiders definitely helped, as the team could experiment on offense when need be, but the stats don’t lie.

When healthy and firing on all cylinders, this is an offense that can support multiple pass-catchers and running backs.

