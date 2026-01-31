Former Player Gets Candid About What Todd Monken Is Really Like

In the days since the Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken as head coach, there have been many people questioning if he has the sort of background needed to lead a team. There are undeniably still doubts about him, and they’ll likely remain until the new season begins.

However, there have also been many flattering comments made about Monken from the people who know him best. Former player Ross Tucker recently talked about Monken on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show and said he’s a “straight shooter” who tells it like it is.

On top of that, Tucker also praised Monken as an “awesome football coach.”

“He’s an awesome football coach, and a proven, awesome football coach, and an incredible guy. In my time around him, he is very much a straight shooter. I said something to him about Mark Andrews not getting the ball. He’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s not happy, and he shouldn’t be. I wouldn’t be happy if I was a starter not getting the ball either.’ He’s awesome. He tells it the way it is,” Tucker said.

This story suggests that he’s a leader who won’t hold back his feelings and will not try to sugarcoat things. Perhaps that is exactly what the Browns need right now.

The team has been stuck in a rut, and they have to find a stronger identity that will get them out of it. There are some talented vets and promising young stars on the team, but the Browns continue to struggle, especially when it comes to offense.

A lot of fans wanted to see Jim Schwartz get the head coaching job because of all he has done during his years in Cleveland. But the Browns might require someone coming to the team from the outside and telling it to them straight. New energy and a different perspective could work wonders. Tucker’s comments about Monken indicate that he could be that outside force.

Tucker likes Monken and his no-nonsense attitude, but Cleveland will need more than that if they want to start resembling a playoff contender again.

