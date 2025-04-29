Former Player Gets Honest About Nick Chubb’s Future

The Cleveland Browns may have officially moved on from Nick Chubb.

They took Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with Jerome Ford also on the team, there might not be room for everybody.

However, former Browns RB Greg Pruitt believes that this isn’t the end of the line for the Georgia product.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Pruitt claimed that Chubb ‘wasn’t normal,’ and there’s no doubt in his mind that he’s healthy enough to play:

“Nick Chubb is not normal, so you can’t use the normal method of determining whether or not he could play,” Pruitt said. “One of the things that you did to determine where you were [with knee injuries] is squats, so when I saw Nick do 600-pound squats on his knee, that told me right there he’s not normal. A healthy guy couldn’t normally do that. I don’t think it’s the end of Nick Chubb.”

That’s fair, and the fact that Chubb overcame such a devastating knee injury in college to have the career he’s had is a testament to that.

Nevertheless, running backs don’t usually age well, so it’s easy to understand why any team would be hesitant to sign him, especially with such a stacked running back class about to enter the league.

Fans still hoped that Chubb would be back with the team.

His free-agent market wasn’t particularly rich, and the possibility of getting him on a team-friendly deal seemed like a realistic possibility, assuming they had a role for him.

That might not be the case anymore.

Chubb should still have an offer or two around the league.

He’s more likely to sign with a team when we inch closer to training camp or at some point in the season when someone gets hurt.

The dream of spending his entire career with the organization that drafted him might be fading away, but Browns fans will always have a special place in their hearts for him.

