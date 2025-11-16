Former Player Has Strong Words For Browns’ Fanbase

Amid a difficult season so far, one thing has remained consistent for the Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders has yet to get his shot as the starting quarterback. Despite the losses piling up and ongoing struggles, Sanders has stayed on the sidelines.

Aqib Talib has had enough, and on the latest episode of The Arena: Gridiron, he called on the Browns fanbase to do something drastic to force the team’s hand. He said it’s time for fans to boycott and stop buying tickets until they see Sanders on the field.

“I think the Cleveland fanbase should just boycott, at this point. We ain’t buying no tickets. Say, ‘We ain’t coming unless Shedeur in.’ The game would be blacked out locally. Sometimes, you gotta force your hand. Cleveland Browns fans, force your f***ing hand. We don’t know [the expectations], but what we do know our quarterback is not gonna look like a little scared, little baby. That’s what Gabriel looks like right now. What’s the worst that could happen? It look the same?” Talib said.

Talib Questions Browns’ Approach with Sanders

Like many others, Talib doesn’t understand why Sanders hasn’t been given a shot at playing quarterback. As he put it, how much worse can things get for the Browns, and what do they have to lose?

To him, their choice doesn’t make sense because the team isn’t aware of what Sanders can accomplish. Therefore, they might spend their draft capital on getting a quarterback when they ultimately don’t need one.

If Sanders is capable of growing into a full-time star, the Browns wouldn’t need to draft a QB and could use their picks on other vital players. Holding him back could be literally holding the entire team back as well.

There are certainly many fans who agree with Talib’s approach, but that doesn’t mean the coaching staff will listen to and meet their demands. Sander’s future is still completely up in the air.

