NFL Draft Expert Names QB Browns Should Target In 2026

For more than two decades, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to find a quarterback. Unfortunately, things haven’t changed this season.

Despite using two picks on the position in the 2025 NFL Draft, it doesn’t sound like the Browns’ quarterback of the future is here. Dillon Gabriel has looked progressively worse with each start, and Shedeur Sanders has yet to be given a chance.

With two first-round picks in 2026, most people expect Cleveland to be in the mix for a quarterback again, and one draft expert has named the best prospect fit for the Browns.

“Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the top senior quarterback thanks to his accuracy, timing and poise in the pocket. He isn’t a true dual threat, but he has picked up five scores on the ground and keeps defenses on their toes with his mobility. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he has the frame and arm talent to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball downfield. His 26-to-5 ratio in touchdowns to interceptions also shows a quarterback willing to take chances while limiting turnovers. Alabama’s Ty Simpson and Oregon’s Dante Moore are options to keep an eye on, but both are first-year starters in an era where NFL scouts like to see at least 25 starts from incoming prospects. That leaves Mendoza as the clear-cut option,” Matt Miller wrote.

Mendoza Stands Out in a Disappointing QB Class

The quarterback class of 2026 was projected to be one of the best in years. So far, that hasn’t been the case. Yet Mendoza has looked like an NFL-caliber pocket passer who could end up being a proficient player and a potential franchise QB.

"That's a Sunday player." Does @IndianaFootball's Fernando Mendoza feel like an NFL QB? Colin Cowherd and @joelklatt share their thoughts. pic.twitter.com/a4iz8GW2o8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2025

He may not have the sky-high upside other prospects have shown, but he certainly looks like a sure bet. The only problem is that he may not be available when the Browns are on the clock.

Cleveland won’t be the only team looking for a new quarterback. They might have to package both first-round selections to move up and get Mendoza.

Then again, they also need a first-round-caliber wide receiver, so a trade like that might not be in their best interests. Whatever the case, Mendoza is someone to watch throughout the pre-draft process.

