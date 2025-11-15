Cam Newton Sparks Debate With Latest Shedeur Sanders Claim

Shedeur Sanders hasn’t received his chance to play starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, and there are many fans and analysts confused and angry about that. Despite the pushback, there is a chance that head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff won’t change their approach soon.

But Cam Newton thinks that may be a blessing in disguise for Sanders. Speaking on his show, Newton praised Sanders but said that the team is not currently constructed well, and he might be smart to spend his time on the sidelines.

He stated that the team would continue to fail, even if Sanders were the QB. Therefore, he should focus on just getting better, adjusting to the NFL, and preparing for his chance to shine, either with this team or another.

“Would I want to see Shedeur Sanders play? Hell yes. But I also know the realism of expecting something different with the same circumstance,” Newton said.

Newton Believes Current Browns Roster Not Ready for Sanders

Like many others, Newton thinks Sanders could bring something special to the Browns, but that doesn’t mean he would be enough to turn their season around. Newton said a quarterback needs a ‘stout offensive line, a good running game, and an opportunistic defense’ to win—and right now, Cleveland doesn’t have those.

Therefore, Sanders might not find success, even if he has immense talent. Newton thinks that the Browns are a mess, mostly because of the Deshaun Watson trade that didn’t send the team a big enough return. He hopes to see Sanders succeed, but he also believes the team cannot give him the proper opportunity right now.

Because of that, Sanders should embrace sitting out and wait for the Browns to get better, more competitive, and capable of winning.

