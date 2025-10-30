Former Player Is Trying To Recruit Myles Garrett To AFC Contender

The Cleveland Browns could’ve traded Myles Garrett this past offseason.

The All-Pro pass rusher asked to leave, and multiple teams would’ve likely been interested.

However, the Browns didn’t entertain that thought.

Instead, they doubled down on their commitment to him by signing him to a record-breaking contract extension.

Fast forward to today, and the issues that made Garrett request a trade are still there, and may be worse.

Considering that, some believe that Garrett could look to force his way out of Cleveland.

With that in mind, two-time Super Bowl champion Rob Ninkovich recently admitted that he tried to recruit Garrett to his New England Patriots.

“How about we go and get a guy who just had five sacks against us? I slid into his DMs. I said to him, ‘Get to New England, brother, and help this place get back to the championship,'” Ninkovich said.

"I slid into his DM's" Is Ninko recruiting Myles Garrett to NE?

"I slid into his DM's" Is Ninko recruiting Myles Garrett to NE?

Would Garrett be worth the investment? 1st round pick? 2x SB Rob Ninkovich joins! pic.twitter.com/dQWLefcjgz — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) October 29, 2025

Even if the Patriots were willing to meet whatever price the Browns would set for Garrett, it’s hard to envision that happening.

Moving on from him would leave Cleveland with massive salary cap charges, and it wouldn’t make much sense to absorb such a steep financial punishment while also parting with your best player.

There was a strong case to be made for trading Garrett before the start of the season, and the Browns likely would have gotten an elite package in return.

Now, he’s pretty much tied to the organization for the long haul after agreeing to that extension.

He knew what he was signing up for, so he now has to do his job and not be a problem for an organization that can’t afford to have any more distractions.

