Sunday, December 1, 2024
Former Player Makes Big Prediction About Jerry Jeudy For Monday’s Game

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns walks onto the field prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are paying Jerry Jeudy a lot of money.

He didn’t look like the player they hoped he’d be early in the season, but it seems like he’s peaking at the right time.

That’s why they need to take advantage of his additional motivation to get back his former team on Monday night.

With that in mind, Josh Cribbs expects a big workload for him in the game vs. the Denver Broncos.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the former Browns star predicted that the team would use this game to cement Jeudy as their clear-cut No. 1 guy.

“I think he’s gonna go out there and ball out. I think he gets a lot of targets,” Cribbs said.

It goes without saying that Jeudy should have more than enough reasons to try and be at his best in his return to Mile High.

His tenure with the Broncos didn’t particularly end on a high note.

His last season was full of controversy, cryptic tweets, unmet expectations, and even a run-in with Steve Smith Sr.

As temperamental as he is, Jeudy was a first-round pick for a reason.

The talent is most definitely there, and he’s shown glimpses of greatness since Jameis Winston took the reins of the offense.

The Browns know that their chances of making the playoffs are pretty slim, so they can play free of pressure and like a team with nothing to lose.

That’s just perfect for a quarterback like Winston, and that also paves the way for Jeudy to have a career day against his former team.

