Sunday, December 1, 2024
Browns Should Take A Chance On Former First-Round Cornerback

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 3-8 this season, but their talent level is better than that record suggests.

Cleveland returned most of their starters from last year’s playoff team, and the Browns have a decent mix of younger players with veteran players across the roster.

The Browns could add to that mix by signing a former first-round NFL draft pick who was released earlier this week in just his second season.

Washington waived 2023 first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes on Saturday, ending their two-year stint with the cornerback after playing just six games in 2024.

Forbes’ biggest issues have been opportunity and mentorship.

The Commanders changed coaches after his rookie campaign, and his coverage has been to blame for limited opportunities this season.

Cleveland has a veteran cornerback group, especially with Pro Bowl player Denzel Ward leading that charge.

The Browns’ continuity and leadership could give Forbes the fresh start he needs to revitalize his career should Cleveland sign the 23-year-old player.

Forbes – who was drafted by the previous regime – started six of the 14 games he played in 2023, logging 38 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and one interception in his debut season.

This season, Forbes has just seven tackles and an interception in his limited play.

