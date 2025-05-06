Former Player Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns took a big swing late in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Shedeur Sanders free-falling all the way to the fifth round, they opted to trade up and get him, even though they had already taken Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier.

Now, the Browns have Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and the aforementioned Sanders and Gabriel in their QB room, and there’s only room for one of them to be the starter.

With that in mind, former NFL player Isaiah Stanback claimed that he was absolutely certain that Sanders could win the job in Cleveland.

Talking on NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football,’ he argued that Sanders had already proven that he could turn nothing into something, as he did so at Jackson State and Colorado.

“I’m buying it all the way. I don’t care where [Shedeur Sanders]’ draft position was,” Stanback said. “He has not only talked about it, but he has shown it from the time he was a youth all the way to the time now he’s in the league, I don’t care how crowded that room is. Unless they give it to Flacco, he is going to win that job.”

Could Shedeur be QB1 this year in Cleveland? 🧐@IamSTANBACK weighs in with his thoughts on the 5th round draft pick ⬇️

He thinks that he’s shown that he’s built for this kind of moment and responsibility, and he’s not going to be fazed by the bright lights.

Stanback argued that Sanders wouldn’t be rattled by the pressure.

That makes some sense, and Sanders helped two ever-struggling teams to become better.

Hopefully, Sanders will prove the doubters wrong and show that he could’ve and should’ve been taken much higher, maybe even in the first round.

For now, however, he will have to earn his stripes just like everybody else.

