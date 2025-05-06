Robert Griffin III Says Browns QB Is Being Set Up To Fail

Shedeur Sanders hasn’t played a single snap for the Cleveland Browns, yet the narrative around him is already starting to dig deep on social media.

Ever since his shocking slip to the fifth round, there have been multiple reports explaining the many reasons why NFL teams weren’t sold on him.

Nevertheless, some of his supporters are still trying to push conspiracy theories and unproven narratives on social media.

Notably, that includes Robert Griffin III.

“Shedeur Sanders is the most popular Rookie in the NFL and is being set up to fail in year 1.” “Here’s the reality: -1st Rd QB tape, but fell to the 5th Rd -4th QB on roster -Will get limited practice reps behind 3 QBs, including a Super Champ and Super Bowl MVP, the Cleveland Browns acquired this offseason -Will get limited preseason reps with worst O-Line and limited weapons,” Griffin posted.

Shedeur Sanders is the most popular Rookie in the NFL and is being set up to fail in year 1. Here’s the reality: -1st Rd QB tape, but fell to the 5th Rd -4th QB on roster -Will get limited practice reps behind 3 QBs, including a Super Champ and Super Bowl MVP, the Cleveland… pic.twitter.com/AGXQ76Sb8V — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 5, 2025

The former Heisman trophy winner recently claimed that Sanders was being ‘set up to fail,’ as he will now be the fourth quarterback on the Browns’ roster and will get limited reps to prove his worth.

Griffin, unlike many scouts, believes Sanders has a ‘first-round’ tape, and he’s worried about him getting limited snaps with a bad offensive line and not much talent around him.

The Browns, like all NFL teams, want to win and build the most competitive team possible.

If the Browns honestly believe Sanders can be a starter, they will give him a chance to prove it.

It doesn’t matter whether a player is taken first round or last, or what they did in college.

Everybody has to earn their stripes in the National Football League, no exceptions.

NEXT:

Browns Draft Pick Earns High Praise From Bruce Drennan