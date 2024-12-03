Former Player Names Mike Vrabel As Top Choice For NFC Team

The Cleveland Browns saw an opportunity, and they took it.

With the Tennessee Titans shockingly parting ways with Mike Vrabel and no one in the league hiring him for their head coaching vacancy, they made sure to bring him along as a consultant.

It wasn’t long before people speculated whether they were bringing in a potential Kevin Stefanski replacement.

And after all the struggles this season, some reports claimed that they might consider moving on from Stefanski, even after giving him a contract extension.

Not only does that not seem to be the case anymore, but Vrabel will likely have plenty of offers on his table come this offseason.

In fact, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel believes that the former player-turned-head coach might be the leading candidate to coach the Chicago Bears.

.@ChaseDaniel’s Top 5 coaching candidates for the Chicago Bears: 1. Mike Vrabel (Browns Consultant)

2. Ben Johnson (Lions OC)

3. Kliff Kingsbury (Commanders OC)

4. Arron Glenn (Lions DC)

5. Joe Brady (Bills OC) pic.twitter.com/SSE47CRflI — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) December 3, 2024

That makes perfect sense.

Vrabel is a proven winner in this league, and he also follows the trend of being a hardnosed former player, such as Dan Campbell, that teams are coveting now.

The Bears have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, including No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.

They also have a strong defense, which ranks high on Vrabel’s priority list.

Some fans would rather have Vrabel running the team than Stefanski.

Nevertheless, Stefanski isn’t to blame for most of the team’s struggles this season, and he’s earned the benefit of the doubt after two NFL Coach of the Year campaigns.

NEXT:

Colin Cowherd Describes What The Browns Have In Jameis Winston