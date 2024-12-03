Colin Cowherd Describes What The Browns Have In Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns may or may not win many games with Jameis Winston at the helm, but one thing’s for sure: It will be must-watch television.

The former No. 1 pick is the true definition of an emotional rollercoaster.

You cannot help but feel good about him when he does well, yet it doesn’t usually take long before he reminds you why he’s no longer a starter in this league.

That’s why Colin Cowherd tried to sum up the whole Jameis Winston experience on social media, and he may have come pretty close to it:

“Jameis Winston is a rare combination of great/awful/inspiring/odd/inconsistent but sort of dependably productive,” he wrote.



Winston has all the talent in the world.

However, he has never been able to tone down his mistakes.

His decision-making has often been an issue, and he alternates mesmerizing throws and huge plays with back-breaking turnovers.

The fact that he’s still the best option for the Browns speaks volumes about how Deshaun Watson has failed to live up to expectations.

Of course, there’s always a chance that someone coaches those bad decisions out of him.

But as great a coach as Kevin Stefanski is, if Bruce Arians and Sean Payton didn’t do it in their years with him, it’s hard to think that will change at this point in his career.

The Browns will just have to live and die by him.

