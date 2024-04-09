Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Former Player Notes Key Date For Potential Greg Newsome Deal

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have about three weeks to make a decision about Greg Newsome II.

There have been plenty of rumors regarding his future with the organization, as the potential is clearly there, but the production hasn’t always been there.

With that in mind, Hanford Dixon claimed that the team is most likely leaning towards paying him, pointing out that they will have until May 2 to make a decision on his fifth-year option, per “The Hanford Dixon Show.”

The Browns are reportedly expected to pick up the 23-year-old’s fifth-year option.

He’s played at least 86% of the snaps every season since he’s been in the league, and he’s expected to make $13.3 million if they pick up his option.

Newsome has been honest about his desire to be lined up outside, but he’s spent most of the time in the slot, and that’s not likely to change for as long as Jim Schwartz is calling the shots and Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson are also on the field.

He’s coming off the best season of his career, logging 14 pass deflections, allowing a completion percentage of 56.7%, and a passer rating of 74.8.

He also had the first interception of his career.

The Browns have one of the best defenses in the game and they will go to great lengths to keep the band together for as long as they can.

Still, with Ward already making north of $20 million and Emerson’s impeding contract extension, the Browns could have a tough time keeping all of them for the long run, so this might not be an easy decision at all.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

