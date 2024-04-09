Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Top TE Prospect To Visit Browns This Week

By
Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are mostly set on defense, and they added another pass-catching threat to their roster as well.

Then again, they’re far from a finished product on offense, and with Ken Dorsey now in charge of that unit, he might look to add more firepower in certain positions.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t be shocking to see that they’re interested in Texas star TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, according to a report by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Sanders, who’s considered to be the second-best tight end prospect in this class, behind only Georgia’s Brock Bowers, will meet with the Browns and the Carolina Panthers over the next couple of days, as per the report.

This makes sense, as the Browns saw Harrison Bryant leave to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, and they could use some more depth at the position.

He’s projected to be available in the second round, so he could be a feasible target for the Browns at No. 54.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Sanders excelled as a downfield threat, running a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash, and picking up yards after the catch for a living.

That makes him a solid complement next to veteran David Njoku, who’s coming off the best season of his career as a pass-catcher.

Sanders is also a good and willing blocker, and that makes him a perfect replacement for Bryant, who spent most of his snaps on the field blocking.

He logged more than 600 receiving yards in his final two seasons in Texas, and the Browns could do a lot worse than getting him in the second round.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation