Top TE Prospect To Visit Browns This Week

The Cleveland Browns are mostly set on defense, and they added another pass-catching threat to their roster as well.

Then again, they’re far from a finished product on offense, and with Ken Dorsey now in charge of that unit, he might look to add more firepower in certain positions.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t be shocking to see that they’re interested in Texas star TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, according to a report by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

#Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders, viewed by many as TE2 in this month’s draft, is visiting the #Panthers and #Browns over the next couple of days. “An excellent vertical weapon,” per @MoveTheSticks, Sanders is a likely second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/g4DAq0QVWQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 9, 2024

Sanders, who’s considered to be the second-best tight end prospect in this class, behind only Georgia’s Brock Bowers, will meet with the Browns and the Carolina Panthers over the next couple of days, as per the report.

This makes sense, as the Browns saw Harrison Bryant leave to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, and they could use some more depth at the position.

He’s projected to be available in the second round, so he could be a feasible target for the Browns at No. 54.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Sanders excelled as a downfield threat, running a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash, and picking up yards after the catch for a living.

That makes him a solid complement next to veteran David Njoku, who’s coming off the best season of his career as a pass-catcher.

Sanders is also a good and willing blocker, and that makes him a perfect replacement for Bryant, who spent most of his snaps on the field blocking.

He logged more than 600 receiving yards in his final two seasons in Texas, and the Browns could do a lot worse than getting him in the second round.

