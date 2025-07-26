Former Player Predicts How Many Wins Browns Will Have

The Cleveland Browns face mounting doubts heading into this season after a disastrous 2024 campaign that featured quarterback chaos and offensive struggles.

While some analysts see the potential for modest improvement, others remain firmly pessimistic about their immediate prospects.

Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker recently delivered a blunt assessment of Cleveland’s over/under betting total of 5.5 wins.

“Because of the fact that I think they’re going to start multiple young quarterbacks this year, I would probably lean under,” Tucker said, via 92.3 The Fan. “… If you’re really looking at a 17-game season, I don’t think they’ll win seven games. I think they’ll win between 4-to-6 and probably more likely 4-and-5.”

Tucker’s projection stems largely from the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback situation.

The Browns enter training camp with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a starter, while general manager Andrew Berry has floated the possibility of keeping all four on the active roster.

Cleveland does possess legitimate talent at other positions.

Myles Garrett anchors the defensive front after signing a four-year extension, supported by rookie Mason Graham and veteran Maliek Collins.

The secondary returns cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr., while linebacker additions Jerome Baker and Carson Schwesinger should be playmakers.

Offensively, the Browns have receivers Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Diontae Johnson to complement tight end David Njoku.

If Cleveland can find stability at quarterback and the defense performs at a top-10 level, six or seven wins is achievable.

However, competing in the brutal AFC North makes even modest success challenging.

