Former Player Predicts Todd Monken Will Fix Browns’ Biggest Problem

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL in 2024, and things weren’t much better at all in 2025. That offensive ineptitude was likely the main reason that Kevin Stefanski got fired and replaced with former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to reignite a lifeless offense.

Even though Monken has a lot of work to do in rejuvenating this offense, the work doesn’t stop there. He’s now a first-time head coach, meaning there are plenty of other things he has to worry about, and one former player expects big changes from him in that regard.

During a recent episode of Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, former safety Tyvis Powell talked about Cleveland’s new head coach and what he brings to the team.

He mentioned that Monken is going to do a better job than the previous regime of holding players accountable.

“I think he’s gonna hold guys accountable and I think that they might not have a ton of fun, but on Sunday, if you’re winning, you’ll respect the results and the process,” Powell said.

Powell discussed how this was the main thing he wanted to see in the new coach and added that Monken and John Harbaugh were the only candidates that stuck out in that department. The Baltimore Ravens locker room has run smoothly for years, and the team always plays hard and holds each other accountable.

Cleveland’s offensive issues over the past few years have overshadowed all the other issues this team had. There’s no doubt that fixing the offense is a top priority, but this team also needs leadership behind the scenes.

It takes time to build a winning culture, and the Browns were showing signs of being able to finally do that before the train got derailed over the past couple of years. It requires leaders to emerge and lead by example to make sure everyone in the locker room meets their level of commitment and attention to detail.

The 2025 draft was a good start, and now with Monken in charge, the hope is that this ship can keep going in the right direction.

Accountability should be much improved in 2026.

