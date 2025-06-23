Former Player Predicts Which QB Will Start For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a disappointing season.

They were supposed to be in the mix for a playoff spot, and they wound up winning just three games.

As a result, this team might not have the benefit of the doubt early on, which is why they can’t afford to wait and develop any of their young quarterbacks.

With that in mind, former NFL player Chris Long predicted that they will roll with Joe Flacco to be their starter, and while a rookie might take the reins at some point, they will turn to the veteran to lead the way early on:

“I would imagine Joe Flacco starts the season now. I think that’s what’s going to happen. I think you buy yourself as much time to see who looks like a pro in practice and who’s operating that way, and you give the rookies different shots to succeed during the year. It does feel like they’ve finally come to grips with the fact that they’ve got to start over a little bit. Good on them. Only three years late, but here we are,” Long said.

The Browns may have come to terms with the fact that their quarterback of the future may not be on the team.

Even if Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders turn out to be NFL-caliber starters, which is a big if, they might still be better off with one of the many talented QB prospects who will enter the league next season.

The Browns will have two first-round picks in next year’s quarterback-studded class.

Considering that, the front office and the coaching staff might use this season to buy themselves some time, earn some more good will, and make sure to keep their jobs for a little longer.

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry survived a three-win season, and they seem to have Jimmy Haslam’s full support.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to believe they will be able to hold onto their positions for another year if they win just three games this year as well, thus making Flacco the safest bet right now.

