Insider Puts Browns Rookie On Notice Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns chose not to take Shedeur Sanders multiple times in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They even shocked many people by taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round when Sanders was still up for grabs.

They eventually put an end to his shocking draft slide by rolling the dice on him with the No. 144 selection.

And while he was of great value in the fifth round, he still comes with a huge platform and a lot of baggage.

That’s why the last thing he needed was to draw negative attention with his reckless driving.

With that in mind, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk called him out and urged him to stop speeding and just focus on his game:

“Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has picked up a couple of speeding tickets this month. He also has received a dig from his brother, Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders,” Florio wrote. “While Shilo was joking, it shows how Shedeur’s behavior has quickly become a low-hanging punchline. It’s not what he needs at a time when he’s still reeling from draft-weekend free fall, and when he’s (by all appearances) sitting at No. 4 on the Browns’ depth chart with training camp looming.

The best strategy for the next months is simple. Don’t speed.”

It’s not the end of the world, and he certainly won’t be the first or only reckless driver in the league, but he just doesn’t have any margin for error.

He was already in the midst of an uphill race to make the team’s roster, let alone win the starting quarterback job.

And with all the red flags that popped up about him, the last thing he needed was to be in the spotlight for anything other than his work ethic.

NEXT:

Insider Says 1 Scenario Could 'Complicate' Browns' QB Plan