Former Player Reveals Big Concern About Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns enter the season with one of the league’s most dominant pass rushes led by Myles Garrett.

However, their championship aspirations may hinge on whether their secondary can stay healthy through a grueling 17-game schedule.

That concern has intensified following a significant injury and pointed criticism from a familiar voice.

Former safety turned analyst Tyvis Powell recently offered a blunt assessment of Cleveland’s cornerback depth.

“I will say that I believe the Browns need to search the market for a vet corner. They need depth IMO. We are one injury away at the position from things not looking good in the secondary,” Powell wrote on X.

Starting cornerback Martin Emerson suffered a torn Achilles during training camp and will miss the entire 2025 season.

The injury removes a key piece from Cleveland’s defensive backfield and puts additional pressure on the remaining group.

Denzel Ward anchors the unit when healthy, providing elite coverage skills.

Greg Newsome II brings versatility across multiple positions.

Beyond those two proven contributors, the Browns must rely on younger players like Cameron Mitchell and Tony Brown, who have spent most of their time contributing on special teams rather than defensive snaps.

The depth concerns were already present before Emerson’s injury.

Cleveland struggled with secondary consistency last season, and losing a reliable starter only magnifies those issues.

The Browns face a challenging schedule that includes several elite passing offenses capable of exploiting any weaknesses in coverage.

Cleveland’s front office faces a critical decision.

They can pursue available free agents to bolster the position or gamble on their current roster entering September with limited margin for error.

