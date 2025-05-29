Ian Rapoport Reveals Honest Thoughts About Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns need to find their starting quarterback.

With that in mind, they chose to bring in four candidates: veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and 2025 NFL Draft picks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

There’s a strong case to be made for and against each of them, and there’s no clarity right now.

That’s why NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes this is the most intriguing QB battle in the league at the moment.

“To me, the Cleveland Browns have the most interesting quarterback competition because what they’re doing … they just threw a bunch of things at the wall and said this will sort itself out on the field. Theoretically, this really should be Kenny Pickett’s job to earn, but the reality is, we have no earthly idea, and that’s what’s so fun about this. Any of these guys could emerge as the starter come September,” Rapoport said.

You can’t get carried away with OTA stats, but Sanders looked like the better quarterback in the first practice.

Then again, whoever ends up getting the nod will most likely have a short leash, knowing that there will be multiple players waiting in line to get their chance.

Hopefully, this will only bring out the best in all of them, and some friendly competition never really hurts anybody.

The Browns need to at least start crossing some names off the list.

It’s highly unlikely that they will go into this season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, and they may look to release or trade one of their signal-callers.

This team should be better than it was last season.

The bar isn’t particularly high, especially at quarterback.

Nevertheless, it’s not just this season that’s at stake.

The Browns need to find their QB of the future, and if they don’t like what they have, there will be no point in doubling down on any of these players.

