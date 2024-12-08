Former Player Reveals How Jameis Winston Can Become A Franchise QB

From a talent perspective, there’s absolutely no doubt that Jameis Winston is the most talented quarterback in the Cleveland Browns’ room.

He might be one of the most talented quarterbacks in the entire league.

Unfortunately, sometimes, whether a player succeeds or not has nothing to do with talent.

That’s also the case with Winston.

Winston has constantly shot himself in the foot by turning the ball over, and after ten years in the National Football League, those tendencies continue to show up.

That’s why former Browns star Josh Cribbs believes that Winston’s only chance of establishing himself as a starter in this league will be to tune down the turnovers (via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs).

"He needs to figure out the lock I process on a more extended period because it's not just the interceptions it's when they come." –@JoshCribbs16 on what he thinks Jameis Winston needs to figure out to become a Franchise QB #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/kUcKzMfYgA — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) December 7, 2024

While that might sound obvious, and he definitely wouldn’t be the first person to reach that conclusion, he did add an interesting layer to the debate.

He added that it wasn’t just the turnovers but when they happened, as he usually puts the ball at risk in crucial situations.

Cribbs lived by the adage, “Ball security is job security,” and he’s right on point with his assessment of Winston.

Winston has the physical traits to go toe-to-toe with the best quarterbacks in the league.

He’s also made this offense go from stagnant and predictable to explosive and fun.

Even though things have been better with him, the team still has a losing record, and some of that is due to his turnovers.

