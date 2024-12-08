Browns Legend Uses 1 Word To Describe This Season

Entering the 2024 NFL regular season, the Browns had aspirations of a deep postseason run, or at the very least being in contention for a second consecutive playoff appearance.

At 3-9, Cleveland’s dreams have turned into nightmares for fans and analysts alike.

A loss on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers would officially end the Browns’ playoff chances, eliminating them from postseason play this year.

Many words could be used to describe this year’s season, but Browns legend Hanford Dixon did not hold back when asked what single word he would use to describe this year’s team.

Speaking on “The Hanford Dixon Show” this week, the former player used “disappointment” as his one-word description of this year’s results for the Browns.

“We never know what’s going to happen with this team this year. All the talent that we have on this football team, it’s got to be a major … it’s still a major, major disappointment,” Dixon said.

Dixon did point to some of the positives for the Browns in 2024, including upset victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Steelers with quarterback Jameis Winston under center.

Still, the Browns have done little to excite fans, especially given the talent level on this year’s roster.

Currently, Cleveland has eight active players who have made at least one Pro Bowl appearance on their roster and two more who are currently on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

The Browns can potentially add some joy to this season by winning against the Steelers on Sunday, sweeping Pittsburgh for the first time since 1988.

