Denzel Ward Names Browns’ Biggest Need This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns are moving forward with their offensive rebuild, bringing in Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator to work alongside Kevin Stefanski.

Yet, despite this step in the right direction, an all-too-familiar problem still looms large: the quarterback position.

For years, finding a reliable signal-caller has been the Browns’ Achilles heel, and the search continues.

This quarterback conundrum isn’t lost on the team’s star players. Cornerback Denzel Ward, speaking with TMZ Sports, laid out the situation plainly.

While fully backing his team, Ward pointed to quarterback consistency as the final piece needed to transform the Browns into true contenders.

“Like I said, we got a good team for sure, but we gotta solidify that quarterback position. You got a quarterback position, it’s going to take you far in this league,” Ward shared with TMZ Sports.

Denzel Ward told TMZ that the Browns need a quarterback. pic.twitter.com/RmMsXdYIeW — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) January 16, 2025

His assessment strikes at the heart of Cleveland’s offseason priorities. The Browns know they need stability under center, and they’re positioned to make moves.

While the free-agent market looks thin – with Sam Darnold standing out as one of the more notable options – the Browns hold a valuable card: the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

This high selection could be their ticket to landing a franchise quarterback who could finally solve their long-standing QB puzzle.

The 2024 season told a familiar tale of quarterback struggles in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson began as the starter, but his campaign was cut short by poor performance and injury.

Jameis Winston stepped in to steady the ship, but after several disappointing outings, he found himself on the bench.

Looking ahead to 2025, the quarterback situation remains murky. Winston enters free agency, while Watson’s recovery from an Achilles injury likely means he’ll miss most of the year.

As the Browns gear up for next season, the question of who’ll be taking snaps remains wide open.

