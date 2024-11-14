Former Player Reveals What Josh Cribbs Was Like In High School

Josh Cribbs was one of the most popular figures in Cleveland not so long ago.

One of the best – if not the best – special teams players in team history, Cribbs became a fan favorite because of his big-play expertise.

However, just like what happens with most NFL players, there was a time when he was an even bigger star.

In the latest episode of Julian Edelman’s “Games With Names,” he sat down with Vernon Davis, who went to high school with Cribbs.

Davis said long before becoming a star for the Browns, he was a pretty easy-going, quiet, and laidback young man.

Edelman, who also played for Kent State, revealed that Cribbs used to be a known legend in college.

He was a quarterback there, just like Cribbs, and everybody was raving about him.

Cribbs was a privileged athlete.

Like Edelman, he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver, although he did most of his damage on special teams.

It’s not easy to flip the switch and change what you’ve been doing for your entire life.

That speaks volumes about his humbleness, maturity, and ability to adapt, not to mention his love for the game of football.

Cribbs might not be a Hall of Famer, but he stayed in the league for much longer than the average player, and he’ll be a Kent State and Browns legend forever.

