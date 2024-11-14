Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, November 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Reveals What Josh Cribbs Was Like In High School

Former Player Reveals What Josh Cribbs Was Like In High School

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Josh Cribbs was one of the most popular figures in Cleveland not so long ago.

One of the best – if not the best – special teams players in team history, Cribbs became a fan favorite because of his big-play expertise.

However, just like what happens with most NFL players, there was a time when he was an even bigger star.

In the latest episode of Julian Edelman’s “Games With Names,” he sat down with Vernon Davis, who went to high school with Cribbs.

Davis said long before becoming a star for the Browns, he was a pretty easy-going, quiet, and laidback young man.

Edelman, who also played for Kent State, revealed that Cribbs used to be a known legend in college.

He was a quarterback there, just like Cribbs, and everybody was raving about him.

Cribbs was a privileged athlete.

Like Edelman, he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver, although he did most of his damage on special teams.

It’s not easy to flip the switch and change what you’ve been doing for your entire life.

That speaks volumes about his humbleness, maturity, and ability to adapt, not to mention his love for the game of football.

Cribbs might not be a Hall of Famer, but he stayed in the league for much longer than the average player, and he’ll be a Kent State and Browns legend forever.

NEXT:  Ken Dorsey Reveals His Message To Jameis Winston After 3-INT Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation