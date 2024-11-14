Ken Dorsey Reveals His Message To Jameis Winston After 3-INT Game

Despite a subpar performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns will continue to roll with Jameis Winston.

They believe he gives them the best chance to win at the moment, and judging by their current QB room, that might be the case.

Even so, he needs to dial back his turnovers.

With that in mind, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey revealed that he told Jameis Winston to trust his eyes and his progressions (via Scott Petrak):

“The big thing is we have to trust our eyes, trust what we see out there. We want to play smart, not conservative. To do that, you have to trust your progressions, trust your eyes,” he said.

That’s the Jameis Winston experience.

You never know what version of him you’ll get, sometimes in the same game.

We’re talking about someone who threw 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in the same season.

The best – or perhaps worst – thing about Winston is his short memory.

His confidence will remain unwavering even if he throws multiple interceptions.

Winston can sling the football down the field, and “conservative” isn’t a word that’s usually a part of his vocabulary.

Still, he’s also one of the best backups in the game.

His arm talent is off the charts, and he can lead the team to at least a couple of more upset wins on any given Sunday.

Some fans thought Winston would’ve given the team a better chance to win from the beginning, even more than Deshaun Watson.

That’s not something that can be fixed anymore, but they still have half a season to get a jump start on the upcoming campaign and assess the players they have right now.

