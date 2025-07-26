Former Player Says Browns’ 2025 Fate Rests On One Man

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season after stumbling to a disappointing 3-14 record that left fans questioning the franchise’s direction.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski survived the organizational upheaval but now faces mounting pressure to prove his long-term vision can deliver results.

Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon believes the entire season hinges on one man’s ability to navigate these challenges.

During a recent appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Colon made his position clear about who will determine Cleveland’s fate.

“For me, Kevin Stefanski will determine the Browns’ season. He’s the head coach that came from two seasons where he had 11 wins. So, now you talk about a team who was 3-14 last season, and they don’t have a QB1 as of now. So, he’s gonna have to find a quarterback that’s gonna lead this team. He’s gonna have to get a defense that can play back to playing big-time Browns football like they were doing two years ago. And overall, it’s gonna be on Kevin Stefanski to really deliver,” Willie Colon said.

The stakes feel particularly high given the competitive landscape surrounding Cleveland.

The Baltimore Ravens remain a consistent playoff threat while the Cincinnati Bengals are determined to bounce back from their own disappointing 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers made significant moves to strengthen their roster during the offseason.

Stefanski must solve multiple puzzles simultaneously.

The four-way quarterback competition between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders needs resolution.

The defense requires a return to the form that helped Cleveland reach the playoffs just a season ago.

Despite earning two Coach of the Year awards during his tenure, Stefanski now confronts perhaps his most difficult test.

Success this season would validate his approach and secure his future with the organization.

Failure could prompt another coaching change in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Former Player Predicts How Many Wins Browns Will Have