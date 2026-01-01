Former Player Says Browns Coaching Rumor ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

The Cleveland Browns are about to wrap up their disappointing season on Sunday, and the conversations that are dominating the headlines this week are about potential future moves in the organization.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Kevin Stefanski, nearly every high-profile coaching name has been floated as a possible solution. One of those names is Mike McDaniel, and not everyone believes this is a great fit.

Former NFL player and analyst Ross Tucker made that clear while speaking on 92.3 The Fan.

Tucker was asked directly about the Browns’ rumored interest in Mike McDaniel, and had some interesting comments.

“My question would be, what has McDaniel done to give anyone in Cleveland any confidence that he’s better than Stefanski? That one doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me,” Tucker said.

His comments align with what many Browns fans have been saying. The team does not just need smarter play calling. It needs a stronger voice. Someone who establishes clear standards and demands discipline across the roster.

That does not mean McDaniel would fail in Cleveland. It means the Browns must be honest about what they are trying to fix. If the goal is offensive creativity, McDaniel makes sense. If the goal is culture change, Tucker believes he’s not the right fit.

The Browns’ front office will have to decide what matters most in their next head coach if Stefanski is fired.

