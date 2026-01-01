Browns Nation

Login / Subscribe

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, January 1, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Coach Drops Interesting Take On Andre Szmyt

Browns Coach Drops Interesting Take On Andre Szmyt

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Coach Drops Interesting Take On Andre Szmyt
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been filled with frustration, inconsistency, and far too many mistakes. Few areas are under more scrutiny than special teams, where the unit’s mistakes have become a weekly concern. That made one recent development stand out.

While the unit as a whole has not shown improvement, one particular player has, even despite his early struggles.

Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone offered public praise for kicker Andre Szmyt, acknowledging the work he has put in and the growth he has shown as the season has progressed.

According to Scott Petrak, Ventrone said Szmyt has worked extremely hard, been very consistent every day, and has definitely improved as the season has gone along.

“Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone on K Andre Szmyt: He’s worked extremely hard, been very consistent every day, definitely improved as the season’s gone along,” Ventrone said.

Szmyt’s start to the season did not go as planned. He missed some key field goals that proved to be the difference in some early games.

However, he’s showing the ability to put those early struggles behind him and has responded in the second-half of the season for the Browns.

In Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Szmyt delivered two key field goals.

Szmyt’s improvement will not grab headlines the way touchdowns or sacks do. But it should not be overlooked. In close games, consistency in the kicking game can be the difference between wins and losses.

And on Sunday, it was.

Recognition like this is earned. Andre Szmyt has earned it the hard way.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Why Browns Have Interest In Mike McDaniel
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation