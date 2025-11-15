Insider Calls Out Kevin Stefanski’s Biggest Problem

The Cleveland Browns are 2-7, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has gotten much of the blame for how the season has unfolded. The offense has been one of the worst in the NFL for the second year in a row. But some have given the two-time Coach of the Year the benefit of the doubt because he hasn’t had a consistent quarterback situation ever since the Deshaun Watson trade.

However, if the losses continue to pile up, it could reach a breaking point that Stefanski can’t come back from. One insider also believes that there is a key area where Stefanski has failed and that he isn’t devoid of any blame for the situation the team is currently in.

During a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Mike Lucas and Jason Lloyd discussed Stefanski’s performance of late. Lloyd believes that the issue with Stefanski hasn’t been the on-field performance and has instead been a lack of communication.

“Obviously what you do on the field is most important. When you’re not winning and you’re not communicating, you are the face of the franchise and you are the conduit to the public,” Lloyd said.

With pressure building, Stefanski’s long-term outlook grows increasingly uncertain

Lloyd added that he has gotten to know Stefanski a bit over the years and pointed out how he is very funny and personable, and questioned why the public doesn’t get to see that side of him more often. It’s probably hard for Stefanski to be jovial and affable with the media when the team has won just five games over the past two seasons, so perhaps if this team can start having sustained success, he can show more of his personality.

It’s a bad look for a coach to act and sound as if everything is fine when the losses keep piling up, so it’s hard to pile on Stefanski for that. Stefanski could be more open with the media about the ins and outs of the team, but that wouldn’t solve anything.

The bottom line is that this team isn’t winning, and that will be the most important aspect when deciding how much longer Stefanski will be running the show. He’s a great coach, but this offseason could bring about some difficult questions about his future.

