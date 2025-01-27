Former Player Sends Warning Message To Andrew Berry About 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal decision at No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft, with many fans cautioning against trading back despite the allure of additional picks.

The consensus among supporters is clear: the Browns can’t afford to miss out on elite talent at such a high draft position.

Former NFL player Cecil Shorts didn’t mince words when discussing the weight of this upcoming draft for General Manager Andrew Berry.

“I think this might be the biggest draft for Andrew Berry. Like, the biggest draft. For me, he has to hit like, this is critical. If you draft a quarterback at two, you gotta hit,” Shorts emphasized on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show”.

He further warned about the risks of trading back:

“I think when you do trade back, you can possibly get more picks, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to hit and that means possibly you’re giving up on a really good player at two.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Berry, who faces mounting pressure from fans dissatisfied with his previous draft choices.

Whether the Browns target a quarterback, defensive standout Abdul Carter, or dynamic playmaker Travis Hunter, the pick needs to deliver immediate impact rather than long-term potential.

Hunter emerges as an intriguing option at No. 2 if the Browns decide against selecting a quarterback.

The Heisman Trophy winner’s unique ability to excel both as a receiver and defensive back could provide the Browns with the game-changing talent they desperately need to revitalize the franchise.

The Browns’ potential interest in defensive talent over a quarterback isn’t unprecedented. Recent mock drafts have linked them to Penn State’s Abdul Carter, widely regarded as the draft’s premier defensive prospect.

However, choosing either Hunter or Carter leaves the quarterback situation unresolved.

With uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s future and Jameis Winston serving as a temporary solution, the Browns must eventually address their long-term quarterback needs.

