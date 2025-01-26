Insider Believes Browns Should Avoid ‘Risky’ Strategy With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback woes continue to deepen, marking another challenging chapter in their troubled history.

Since their return to the NFL in 1999, the team has struggled to find stability at the position, cycling through an astonishing 40 different quarterbacks.

The latest addition to this long list was Bailey Zappe, who took the field in Week 18 of a season that saw the Browns stumble to a disappointing 3-14 record.

This poor performance has earned Cleveland the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the timing isn’t ideal.

Unlike last year’s draft class, which boasted talented prospects like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye, this year’s quarterback options appear less certain.

While prospects like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward show promise, they don’t carry the same level of certainty as their predecessors.

The situation has sparked debate about the Browns’ draft strategy.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com advises against taking unnecessary risks with such a valuable pick.

“A QB can change the fortunes of a franchise, and I think it’s worth the gamble at No. 2 unless they’re just not feeling it. Even if they think they can wait and get a QB they like in the second round, or by trading back into the first round to get him, it’s too risky. Ideally, they’ll stay put and the QB they love will be there,” Cabot said.

Though she recognizes a quarterback’s potential to transform a franchise, she cautions against trading down or waiting for later rounds to address this crucial need.

Adding to the complexity is Deshaun Watson’s uncertain future with the team. What seemed like a franchise-altering acquisition in 2022 has instead become a costly gamble that hasn’t paid off.

Watson’s recovery from a torn Achilles could extend well into next season or beyond, leaving Cleveland facing an urgent decision about their quarterback situation.

As the team weighs its options, the pressure to make the right choice at the No. 2 pick grows increasingly significant.

