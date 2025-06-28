Former Player Urges Browns To Change QB Plan

The Cleveland Browns face one of the most intriguing quarterback competitions heading into training camp.

Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders will all compete for the starting role in what has become one of the NFL’s most compelling storylines this offseason.

However, not everyone believes Cleveland’s rotating approach will produce the desired results.

Former NFL player Je’Rod Cherry didn’t hold back while breaking down the team’s strategy on ESPN Cleveland, offering sharp critiques and sharing how he’d handle things differently.

“I wouldn’t play the four-quarterback game. My approach would be, ‘You’re my starter. You’re my second-string guy. You’re my third-team guy.’ If you guys are that close in proximity, then okay, ‘I’ll have a little battle here, but at some point, I’m gonna make it clear. You’re my guy, and we move from there.’ Think about how lackluster our preseason preparations have been and how’s that resulted at the start of the season, especially last year,” Cherry said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski continues emphasizing steady development, distributing reps based on individual progress rather than rushing decisions.

This measured strategy contrasts sharply with Cherry’s preference for establishing a clear hierarchy early.

The debate intensifies when considering last season’s struggles.

Cleveland’s disappointing 3-14 record raised questions about their preparation methods and decision-making timeline.

Critics worry that extending the competition into late August could create the same issues that plagued the team’s previous campaign.

Cleveland faces a challenging opening schedule in 2025, making early preparation crucial.

An unsettled quarterback situation could prevent the offense from developing necessary timing and chemistry before meaningful games begin.

The Browns value merit-based competition, but time constraints may force their hand.

Building offensive rhythm requires consistent repetitions with the same signal caller, something difficult to achieve when splitting snaps four ways.

Cherry’s approach would eliminate uncertainty while allowing the chosen starter to establish command during preseason action.

