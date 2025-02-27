Former Player Urges Browns To Draft 1 QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns face a quarterback crisis after Deshaun Watson’s re-ruptured Achilles last month potentially sidelines him for the entire 2025 season.

As the team weighs its options, Miami’s Cam Ward has emerged as a compelling draft candidate.

His combination of athleticism and arm strength could provide the spark Cleveland needs after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Former NFL player Tim Hasselbeck recently became one of Ward’s vocal advocates, endorsing him as an ideal fit for the Browns’ situation.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Hasselbeck made his preference crystal clear, recommending Ward over the highly-touted Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draft.

Given Cleveland’s massive financial investment in Watson, Hasselbeck emphasized the value of adding a talented rookie quarterback on a budget-friendly contract.

“Both guys available, I would take Cam Ward….. He makes the guys around him better which is probably the best thing you can ever say about a quarterback,” Hasselbeck said.

What particularly impresses Hasselbeck about Ward is his rare combination of elite arm talent and natural pocket presence, qualities that typically can’t be developed through coaching alone.

Hasselbeck also highlighted Ward’s unique career journey as a significant asset.

Unlike many top prospects who take more conventional paths, Ward proved himself at multiple stops – first at Incarnate Word, then Washington State, before finally showcasing his talents at Miami.

This winding path through college football demonstrated a resilience and leadership quality that’s increasingly rare in today’s quarterback landscape.

The Browns’ interest appears mutual, with head coach Kevin Stefanski recently praising Ward’s football IQ and diverse background.

Stefanski noted how impressed he was by Ward’s ability to recall specific plays from his Washington State days, his advanced understanding of defensive concepts, and his quick processing skills on the field.

