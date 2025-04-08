Former Player Urges Browns To Pass On ‘Overvalued’ Prospect

The 2025 NFL Draft is only a few weeks away, and fans and analysts continue to make predictions about how the event will go down.

The first round, as it has been in previous years, is the biggest topic of discussion, as there are a lot of needy teams near the top of the draft board that need a lot of help.

Cleveland is one of those teams, as the Browns have significant issues and holes at several different positions.

On one hand, being needy at many positions gives them leverage in the draft, knowing they could benefit from several of the top options, but having so much to choose from could also spark a lot of debates in the front office.

For instance, some analysts are adamant that the team should go after a quarterback, while others are insistent that the team should pursue a cornerback, wideout, or edge-rusher.

Mark Schlereth threw his hat in the ring regarding this topic in a recent appearance on 92.3 “The Fan,” telling Browns fans that the team shouldn’t be so adamant about Travis Hunter in particular, someone who could play DB or WR.

“I’d build from the inside-out. One corner can shut down one WR. A great pass-rusher shuts them all down. I just think we have so overvalued WR,” Schlereth said.

As Schlereth mentioned, cornerbacks and wideouts only help the Browns in certain situations, but the right edge-rusher could truly impact the game.

Fans have seen just how dominant Myles Garrett has been throughout his career and how meaningful it has been to have him on the roster, so having a player like Abdul Carter join the team would be a much-needed addition.

Only time will tell what the front office is thinking, but if they follow Schlereth’s logic, they just might come to the same conclusion.

