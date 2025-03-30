Browns Nation

Sunday, March 30, 2025
Former Player Urges Browns To Pass On Top Prospect In Draft

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are going to be stuck as a franchise until they find a long-term solution for their quarterback problem.

The Browns have arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL because they’re stuck with Deshaun Watson’s contract and their current projected starter for Week 1 of the 2025 season is Kenny Pickett.

Though Pickett was a decent acquisition, he’s better served as a backup.

With that in mind, there’s a lot of speculation that Cleveland will add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With No. 2 overall pick, the Browns will have to pray that Cam Ward falls to them, because he is expected to be taken by the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall.

Otherwise, the Browns will find themselves wrestling with a decision to take edge rusher Abdul Carter or quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Cecil Shorts believes Cleveland needs to take a quarterback at No. 2.

“If they get Abdul Carter, I would slightly be confused. … You’ll get better as a team but you still need a quarterback. … On the offensive side of the ball, you’re not getting better,” Shorts said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Carter is widely regarded as the best overall prospect in the draft, though the Browns have a much bigger need at quarterback, especially after they gave defensive end Myles Garrett a massive contract extension this offseason.

However, Sanders hasn’t shown he’s worthy of being selected so high, and therefore, Cleveland could talk itself into trading down from its spot if it really wants the Colorado star.

What the Browns do with their pick is arguably the biggest inflection point in the draft, as they can either thin out the quarterback pool or take Carter, who can help immediately.

Browns Nation