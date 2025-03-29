Todd McShay Compares Potential Browns QB Prospect To Josh Allen

The Cleveland Browns will walk into the 2025 NFL Draft with an excellent opportunity to add potential franchise cornerstones to their roster.

The Browns not only have the No. 2 overall pick, but they have a bevy of other selections.

Cleveland knows it needs to add a quarterback to the roster as the team is devoid of any future options outside of maybe Kenny Pickett.

Though the Browns likely would love to draft Cam Ward, the most likely outcome is that he goes No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

At that point, the Browns could gamble on Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 or wait until the second round when they have the No. 33 pick.

One name to watch out for is Jaxson Dart, who has been steadily climbing up draft boards and recently was compared to one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks by analyst Todd McShay.

“I’m telling you, Jaxson Dart, he’s got some Josh Allen in his game,” McShay said, via Chad Bleeds Browns.

Todd McShay dropping some heat when it comes to Jaxson Dart says he has some Josh Allen in him 😳 Can the #Browns find a way to get Carter or Hunter at 2 and find a way back up to get Dart? Listen in #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/vbCLIbi9wp — Chad Bleeds Browns (@Browns_Bleeding) March 29, 2025

McShay explained that Dart, like Allen, has a knack for remaining calm when pressure is coming at him and is able to step into throws.

The longtime draft expert praised Dart for his composure and calmness on the field, which is a big compliment considering Allen is coming off an MVP season with the Buffalo Bills.

Though Dart is far from a sure thing as an NFL prospect, he has the tools and mental makeup to succeed in the right situation.

