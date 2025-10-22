Former Player Urges Fans To Appreciate Browns Veteran

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most underrated players in the NFL.

Denzel Ward is a star at cornerback, yet he doesn’t seem to get the credit he deserves.

So, former Cleveland wide receiver Andrew Hawkins recently took to social media to urge fans to give Ward his due.

“I hope Browns fans always appreciate [Denzel Ward]. I love watching his tape every week. I show it to my son as example of how the game should be played,” Hawkins wrote on X.

Ward doesn’t do a lot of talking, and he doesn’t play for a winning team.

Perhaps that’s why he’s rarely mentioned among the best defensive players in the game.

Also, he’s never been much of a ballhawk in the sense that he doesn’t get many interceptions.

Then again, there’s arguably no one better when it comes to breaking up passes and disrupting every throw that comes his way.

Unfortunately, the Browns’ secondary still gave up big plays because of miscues by Greg Newsome II or Martin Emerson Jr., which might be another reason people overlook Ward as a possible All-Pro.

The 28-year-old has also been a leader in the locker room.

While people constantly rave about Myles Garrett, the defensive end might not be much of a leader, as that has always been a talking point around him.

Ward, on the other hand, has been someone players usually praise for his leadership skills and his ability to keep everybody focused and involved.

He is off to a good start this season and will look to build on that in Week 8 against the New England Patriots.

