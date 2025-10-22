Shedeur Sanders Shares Powerful Message On Social Media

For now, the Cleveland Browns will continue to start Dillon Gabriel at quarterback.

However, recent reports suggest that Shedeur Sanders’ time might be coming soon.

ESPN’s Tony Rizzo reported that he’s hearing that Sanders is going to start the final four games of the season no matter what, and beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot has said that Sanders is looking much better at practice.

Sanders, however, is just focusing on what he can control, and he used social media to share a powerful message ahead of Cleveland’s Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.

“The greatest lesson I’ve learned through it all is not to worry but to lean on and trust GOD in every situation. Even when I don’t know what to do, I’ve learned that GOD will always guide me. I live stress-free because I know that, no matter what, GOD has the final say over my life. I’m able to persevere through trials because I come from a family built on morals, values, and unshakable principles. Growing up, I had access to a lot, and maybe without my understanding shaped my world view, but I’ve realized that peace, purpose, and faith can’t be bought. They have to be built. True success is who you become while waiting on GOD’s timing. GOD’s pace protects what your purpose will one day require,” Sanders wrote on X.

The greatest lesson I’ve learned through it all is not to worry but to lean on and trust GOD in every situation. Even when I don’t know what to do, I’ve learned that GOD will always guide me. I live stress-free because I know that, no matter what, GOD has the final say over my… — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) October 21, 2025

Some fans have been pushing since the preseason for the Browns to give Sanders a chance.

But the coaching staff may not think he’s ready, and as such, throwing him into action would be a disservice to his development.

That’s not to say he’s not going to get his fair shot or he’s never going to be a good player, but he might just need more time.

That used to be the norm with rookie quarterbacks.

They rarely took the field in their first season, and that change in philosophy might be one of the main reasons why there are so many busts nowadays.

If the fans truly want Sanders to succeed, they need to trust the Browns’ process and hope he continues to improve and prepare for when his time does come.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Is Not Impressed With Dillon Gabriel