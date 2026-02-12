Deshaun Watson Takes A Big Step Towards Browns Return

The quarterback picture for the Cleveland Browns will be one of the developing storylines throughout the offseason as we approach free agency and the draft.

Deshaun Watson has begun his offseason training and is back on the field throwing, signaling an important step in his push to return as Cleveland’s starting quarterback. A short workout video posted on Wednesday showed Watson moving comfortably during footwork drills and firing passes with solid velocity, an encouraging sign for a player who spent much of the past year rehabbing injuries.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson has begun his offseason training. Who do you think would win a Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders QB battle?” ESPN Cleveland posted.

For the Browns, simply having Watson healthy and active this early in the calendar is significant.

These early throwing sessions may seem routine, but they matter. Repetition and consistency are critical, especially for a player trying to regain confidence after multiple setbacks.

New head coach Todd Monken has stressed that every quarterback on the roster will get a fair opportunity to compete. Still, Watson’s experience gives him a natural edge. When healthy earlier in his career, he was one of the league’s most dynamic passers and a player capable of carrying an offense.

That does not mean the job is guaranteed. Young options, including Shedeur Sanders, are expected to push for playing time. Competition could bring out the best in everyone, and Monken has said he wants the quarterback who executes the offense most efficiently.

But if Watson looks sharp throughout spring workouts and training camp, it would not be surprising to see him reclaim control of the position. The Browns have invested heavily in him.

For now, the most important takeaway is simple. Watson is back on the field and throwing again, but the future at the position remains wide open.

