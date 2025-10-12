Former QB Reveals How Browns Can Revive Season

The Cleveland Browns are tasked with ending a 21-game regular-season losing streak in Pittsburgh when they take on the Steelers on Sunday in an effort to avoid a 1-5 start.

Teams don’t typically bounce back from 1-5, but one former quarterback recently revealed how he believes the Browns can revive this season and make sure 2025 doesn’t become a lost year.

During a recent episode of the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, former quarterback Charlie Batch said that the recipe for reviving this season is simple…beat the Steelers on Sunday.

“If they win this game it could be a season changer for them.”

"If they win this game it could be a season changer for them." #DawgPound If the Browns are going to revive their season, @CharlieBatch16 thinks it needs to happen tomorrow. presented by @drinkgaragebeer

A 2-4 record would look a lot better than 1-5, and while neither one is indicative of anything resembling a playoff run, ending a 22-year drought in Pittsburgh would mean the world to this franchise.

It would also be quite the feather in rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s cap, as that would be a massive first career win for him to build off of and further cement his status as this team’s next potential franchise quarterback.

Batch isn’t saying that a win on Sunday would springboard the Browns to a huge winning streak, but it would be a major confidence boost and further prove that this team can compete with anybody in this league if it doesn’t make backbreaking mistakes.

Cleveland shocked the world when it took down the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, and with an exciting rookie quarterback under center, there’s no reason why the Browns can’t shock the world again on Sunday.

