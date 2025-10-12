Hanford Dixon Doesn’t Believe In Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns are looking at a 1-5 start unless they can win their first regular-season game at the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2003 on Sunday against the 3-1 AFC North leaders.

While the 1-4 start hasn’t been ideal, Browns fans have had a lot to get excited about for the future, though team legend Hanford Dixon isn’t a big believer in one potential high-upside rookie and is already prepared to move on from him.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon said that third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel isn’t the guy.

“I’m not looking for a safe quarterback. I’m looking for a quarterback that can move this team, that can put some points on the board, that can score some points. He is not the answer.”

"I'm telling you, he's not the answer. I'm not looking for safe, I'm looking for a QB that can put some points on the board." #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 is not sure Dillon Gabriel is the future at QB. Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CLBHE pic.twitter.com/2zDKtH3ixb — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) October 11, 2025

It’s understandable that everyone isn’t jumping for joy over the prospects of Gabriel being the starter, but he has earned his shot and the team owes it to him and themselves to give him ample opportunity to prove whether or not he can be the guy.

So far, he has been promising and was a big improvement over Joe Flacco in his first start, so to make claims like Dixon is making here feels a bit premature.

Going into Pittsburgh will be a great test for him, and he will have the chance to win over a lot of doubters if he can deliver another strong performance against Cleveland’s biggest rival.

While many are ready for Shedeur Sanders or another rookie QB from next year’s class, Gabriel could still be the answer sitting right in front of everyone’s eyes.

He at least deserves a chance.

