Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, October 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Doesn’t Believe In Browns Rookie

Hanford Dixon Doesn’t Believe In Browns Rookie

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Hanford Dixon Doesn’t Believe In Browns Rookie
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are looking at a 1-5 start unless they can win their first regular-season game at the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2003 on Sunday against the 3-1 AFC North leaders.

While the 1-4 start hasn’t been ideal, Browns fans have had a lot to get excited about for the future, though team legend Hanford Dixon isn’t a big believer in one potential high-upside rookie and is already prepared to move on from him.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon said that third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel isn’t the guy.

“I’m not looking for a safe quarterback. I’m looking for a quarterback that can move this team, that can put some points on the board, that can score some points. He is not the answer.”

It’s understandable that everyone isn’t jumping for joy over the prospects of Gabriel being the starter, but he has earned his shot and the team owes it to him and themselves to give him ample opportunity to prove whether or not he can be the guy.

So far, he has been promising and was a big improvement over Joe Flacco in his first start, so to make claims like Dixon is making here feels a bit premature.

Going into Pittsburgh will be a great test for him, and he will have the chance to win over a lot of doubters if he can deliver another strong performance against Cleveland’s biggest rival.

While many are ready for Shedeur Sanders or another rookie QB from next year’s class, Gabriel could still be the answer sitting right in front of everyone’s eyes.

He at least deserves a chance.

NEXT:  Dianna Russini Says Recent Browns Trades Have Sparked Concern
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation