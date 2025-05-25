Insider Reveals Major Concern About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Future

The Cleveland Browns lost one of their rising stars in the worst possible way.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was coming off a breakout season and looked like a star in the making until a gruesome neck injury put his career – and maybe even his life – in jeopardy.

The young linebacker won’t be able to suit up at all this season after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

And even if he were cleared to resume football activities at some point, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com thinks we might never see him take the field again:

“Here’s hoping that [Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah] can make a triumphant return to the field next season after spending this year rehabbing and strengthening his neck. But the truth is, we just don’t know the prognosis right now, and he might not either. When dealing with a neck injury of this magnitude, so much must be considered, including the risk of re-injury and long-term ramifications,” Cabot wrote. “Even if JOK gets the green light from the doctors, he’ll have to think long and hard about whether or not he wants to play again.”

Clearly, this is bigger than football, and nothing should be more important than his health and long-term well-being.

No one would judge him if he chose never to play again.

More than that, if he does get clearance and considers making a comeback, the team should also look to protect him from himself.

He’s not dealing with an easy or simple thing, and there are multiple factors to consider that should go way beyond money or even sports.

Hopefully, this will only be a scare, and he will be cleared to resume his football career without the risk of re-injury.

For now, the Browns have seemingly braced for the worst by taking UCLA star Carson Schwesinger in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

We will most likely not hear much from Owusu-Koramoah while he continues to heal, and we can’t do much but wish him a prompt and satisfactory recovery.

